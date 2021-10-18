Police: 2 dead in quadruple shooting along Union Blvd. in Hamilton Heights

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police said they’re investigating a quadruple shooting in a north city neighborhood that left two men dead.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Union Boulevard, located in Hamilton Heights.

St. Louis Police Chief John Hayden said two of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The other two victims were conscious and breathing and transported to a local hospital. One of them was in critical condition.

It’s the second quadruple shooting in as many days. Four people—two 18-year-old men, a 16-year-old girl, and 19-year-old Isis Mahr—were shot in the 8500 block of Church Road near McLaran Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. Mahr was pronounced dead at the scene.