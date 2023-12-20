FERGUSON, Mo. – Ferguson police have canceled an endangered person advisory for a missing 42-year-old woman.
She left her home on Harrison Avenue in Ferguson on Monday without her cellphone or personal property. Sh has since returned home safely.
by: Reggie Lee
