Police: 53-year-old wanders away from hospital Sunday morning

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a woman who wandered away from a local hospital Sunday morning.

According to a county police spokesperson, 53-year-old Yolanda Brown left Christian Hospital in north St. Louis County without taking much-needed medication.

Police believe she’s not familiar with her surroundings or aware of the time and date.

Brown was last seen wearing a Santa hat, a red jacket, and blue jeans. She was carrying a pink bag. She’s 5’7” to 5’9” tall, weighs approximately 275 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call 911 as soon as possible or contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.