ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating multiple shootings since the start of the Fourth of July weekend.

Police say six people have been shot in four reported shootings since Friday afternoon. No deaths have been reported from the shootings, though some of the victims are battling critical injuries.

The first shooting happened near the intersection of Penrose Street and Warne Avenue in the O’Fallon neighborhood around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police say a man was shot and felt pain in his upper body. He was sent to the hospital, but is in stable condition.

After that, officers responded to a shooting in the 8800 block of North Broadway in the Baden neighborhood. Around 9:45 p.m. Friday, a man ran into a nearby business and said he had been shot. The victim is hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Later Friday night, two women were shot in the 5900 block of West Florissant Avenue in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. Police say the women were leaving a business around 10:30 p.m. when they heard gunshots and learned they were struck. Both are hospitalized in critical, but stable condition.

Early Saturday morning, just after midnight, police responded to a shooting in the 2000 block of Obear Avenue in the College Hill neighborhood. One victim told police she was sitting outside and thought she heard fireworks. After she felt some pain in her foot, she realized she was shot. Police later learned another man was shot in the foot near that area.

Additional details on these shootings are limited at this time. No suspect information is available in any case. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling each of these investigations.