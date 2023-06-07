ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police need help locating a missing man who could be in danger.

St. Louis County Police issued an endangered silver advisory for 61-year-old Stephen Wehrman.

He’s 6’1, 175 pounds, with gray and balding hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt, black pants, and a dark hat.

He left for work from his home on Herpel Drive in south county Tuesday morning but never arrived. Police shared that he has a learning disability.

If you have any information, call St. Louis County Police or 911. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.



