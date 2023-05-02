ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department’s Crimes Against Person’s unit is investigating another suspected murder-suicide in recent days.

According to Sgt. Tracy Panus, a county police spokeswoman, police were asked to check on two people at an apartment in the 2700 block of Rottingdean Drive.

Officers entered the apartment and found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, Panus said. Cheryl Washington, 60, and Dana Haney, 61, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives believe Haney shot and killed Washington before turning the gun on himself.

Panus said the two had been in a romantic relationship, but did not say if they were still together at the time of the killing.