PERRYVILLE, Mo. – Police need help searching for a missing man Wednesday morning.

The Perryville Police Department is looking for 63-year-old Mark Alan Schulte. He is 5’9″, 230 pounds, with black hair, and green eyes. He was last seen at Lake Drive in Perryville, Missouri at 11:15 p.m wearing blue jeans and a black graphic t-shirt.

Schulte went to his parent’s home after escaping from his nursing home window. After being told he would have to go back to the nursing home, he said, “I’m not going back,” then left the location.

He has also been diagnosed with anxiety, chronic pain, depression, Hepatitis C, and Type 2 diabetes.

You are urged to call 911, or call the Perryville Police Department at (573) 547-4546. if you have any information. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.