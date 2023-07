ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police issue an endangered person advisory for 65-year-old Denise Cummins.

She is 5’5, 150 pounds, with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen at 115 Lemay Gardens Drive 11:00 p.m. Sunday wearing long blue pajamas.

Police believe she has taken multiple Xanax in the last 48 hours, but is believed to be unarmed. If you have any information, you are urged to call St. Louis County Police at or 911.