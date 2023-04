ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police issued an endangered silver advisory for a man who went missing Monday afternoon.

Herbert Edwin Orr Jr. is 68 years old. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and gray shoes.

His family does not know how he left, and he also left his cell phone at home. Orr is diagnosed with dementia and could be confused.

If you have information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210, or 911.