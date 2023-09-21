FERGUSON, Mo. – The Ferguson Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for a missing 7-year-old girl.

The incident happened on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m., at a home in the 300 block of Lamotte Street.

According to police, Zyla Niece was allowed to go to the store with her mother, Tyricka Turner, by Zyla’s grandmother, who has custody of the child. However, Turner never returned with Niece.

Zyla Niece is 4’5” tall, weighs 85 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a lime yellow outfit with a unicorn on the shirt. Tyricka Turner, 28, stands 5’3”, weighs approximately 165 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on the Zyla’s or Tyricka’s whereabouts is asked to contact their nearest law enforcement agency or call the Ferguson Police Department at 314-522-3100.