ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Police Department need help with locating a man that’s went missing Monday morning.

Larry Bonds, 72, was last seen on the 9800 block of Green Valley Drive at 7:30 a.m. wearing an army hat, an army jacket, and blue pants. Bonds is also 5’10, 150 pounds, is bald, and has brown eyes.

He left the area early Monday morning on foot and never returned. He regularly walks on Chambers Road, but in the past has ended up in the Bellefontaine area.

Anyone having further information related to the missing man is urged to call 911 or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.