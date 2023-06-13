ST. LOUIS – Police need help searching for a missing woman Tuesday morning.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department issued are looking for 75-year-old Bettye Jean Smith-Hogan. She is 5’7″, 160 pounds, with gray hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen at 9:00 a.m. at 920 Harlan Avenue.

Her family discovered that she was missing after seeing that her belongings were packed, but there was no indication of where she was going. Smith-Hogan previously spoke about her plans to return to her hometown in Mississippi. She has also been diagnosed with Dementia and Schizophrenia.

You are urged to call 911, or the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department at 314-444-5338 if you have any information. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.