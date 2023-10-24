ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The North County Police Cooperative issues an endangered silver advisory for 80-year-old Shirley Pittman.

She went missing from Northbury Lane in Vinita Park around 4:30 p.m. Monday. She’s 5’7, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and pink Nike sandals.

Police say she has dementia. She left home on foot and may be heading toward Alton, Illinois.

If you have any information, call the North County Police Cooperative or 911. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.