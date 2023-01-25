O’FALLON, Mo. – O’Fallon Missouri Police issue an Endangered Silver Advisory for 85-year-old Janice Bruns.

She’s’ 5’2, 160 pounds, with grey hair, and blue eyes. She was lest seen wearing a pink sweatshirt.

Bruns left the Delmar Assisted Living Facility Tuesday afternoon to go to the grocery store, and hasn’t been seen since. She was driving a black 2017 Ford Fusion with Missouri license plate number CR2G2W.

Police said she has a diminished mental capacity, and is without her medicine. If you have any information, call O’Fallon Missouri Police at 636-240-3200 or 911.

FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.