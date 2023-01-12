ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Police Department needs help finding a missing man.

90-year-old David Edwards left his home on Calvin Avenue Tuesday morning, and has not yet returned home. Someone saw his red 2003 Dodge Ram with a license plate of 6FAA88 on a traffic camera on Wednesday, January 11, in Indiana.

Edwards is 5’9, and 155 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, and may be wearing a gray and black plaid jacket. He is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease.

If you see him, you’re urged to call St. Louis police or 911. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.