ST. PETERS, Mo. – A man accused of shooting a woman during an attempted robbery in the parking lot of the St. Peters Schnucks is still on the loose.

On Thursday, authorities said Tyrone Miller is believed to be with his girlfriend, Jayana Dobbs. Police also said Miller requires a colostomy bag and may be wearing a satchel to hide it.

Earlier this week, the St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Miller with first-degree felony assault, armed criminal action, and attempted robbery. Dobbs is also wanted for questioning in the matter.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Friday, March 3, in the parking lot of Schnucks at Highway 94 and Jungermann Road.

According to Sgt. Melissa Doss, a spokeswoman for the St. Peters Police Department, the 52-year-old victim got into the passenger seat of her car while her husband finished unloading groceries at the back of their vehicle.

Police claim Miller got out of a nearby silver SUV, opened the passenger door where the woman was sitting, and attempted to take the woman’s purse. Miller then shot her in the face, got back in the silver SUV, and took off.

Miller, 24, stands 5’4″ and weighs approximately 250 pounds. Dobbs, 22, is 5’5″ tall and weighs approximately 280 pounds, and wears glasses.

Police said both Miller and Dobbs are known to frequent St. Louis City, East St. Louis, and the O’Fallon, Illinois area. Miller’s last known address was an extended-stay motel in O’Fallon. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Peters Police Department at 636-278-2222 or their anonymous tip line at 636-278-1000.

Miller should be considered armed and dangerous. Authorities said he has a history of violence, including a 2019 domestic battery charge in St. Clair County, Illinois, and a 2018 conviction for domestic assault in Franklin County, Kentucky.