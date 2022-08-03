ST. LOUIS – Police are still investigating the shooting of a woman outside of a Walgreens store on north Grand Monday.

Police held a press conference to discuss recent crimes in St. Louis. Police said the woman who was shot and wounded on Monday was just sitting in her car in the Walgreens parking lot.

A man who had been waking up and down the street walked over to her and told her to get out of the car. According to police, she complied with the stranger who proceeded to pull a gun shooting her in the chest and twice in the legs.

About an hour after the suspect shot the woman, the suspect shot a man in the head who was waiting for a bus at the Greyhound station downtown.

Police said they are investigating the crime and they are unsure what led up to the suspect shooting the victims.