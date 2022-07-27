BERKELEY, Mo. – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment Wednesday off of I-170.

Police said an 18-year-old male was shot and killed. The incident occurred around 6:30 p.m. at 6028 Madison Avenue. St. Louis County Police Department and Ferguson Police Department arrived at the scene to assist Berkeley police with crowd control after family members of the victim started to form a large crowd.

Homicide is handling the investigation which is ongoing. There was no arrest or suspect reported at the time.

