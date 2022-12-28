ST. LOUIS COUNTY – Detectives from the St. Louis County Police Crimes Against Persons Unit are looking into the murder of a man that happened on the 12400 block of Kendelwood Drive.

Officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service involving a person shot on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at 3:12 p.m.

When the police got there, they found a man and woman in a car in the parking lot with what looked like gunshot wounds. The woman was sent to a nearby hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The male victim was declared dead at the scene.

The victim has been named as Byrom Donald, who is 19 years old and lived in St. Louis, Missouri, on the 9500 block of Riddle Court.

At the moment, the investigation is ongoing. More information will be released as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak with investigators if you have any information regarding this incident. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).