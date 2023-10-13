ST. LOUIS COUNTY – A St. Louis man has been missing since around 9:41 p.m. on October 12th. His name is Jermaine Griffin, and he was last seen before the officers arrived at his house.

St. Louis Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to the 1700 block of Nemnich Avenue after receiving a report of a missing person.

When police arrived, they spoke with Jermaine Griffin’s mother, who told them that her son was last seen before the officers arrived, walking away from their home, but she was unsure of what direction he was heading.

Griffin was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped blue jeans, and white sneakers. He is 6’02” tall, weighs 165 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Jermaine is urged to call 911 or contact the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210.