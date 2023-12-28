FRANKLIN COUNTY – Police are looking for a man who robbed an ATM on December 27 in Franklin County. On Wednesday, around 4:30 a.m., Franklin County Police heard an ATM alarm sounding at the Bank of Washington located in Gray Summit, Missouri.

A deputy arrived and noticed that the ATM machine had been busted loose from the concrete and was lying in the parking lot of the bank.

The suspect was wearing a blue and black plaid button-down flannel, a yellow baseball cap, and a black mask that covered his face besides his eyes. The truck is a two-door older model in tan color.

They are asking for public assistance. If anyone recognizes the truck or suspect in the attached photos, contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 636-583-2560.