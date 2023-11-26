HAZELWOOD, Mo. – One man was killed and another person was injured in a shooting at a hotel in Hazelwood.

The shooting happened just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday at the InTown Suites Extended Stay, located in the 9000 block of Dunn Road.

A spokesperson for the Hazelwood Police Department claims officers found a male victim on the hotel floor with a gunshot wound to his leg. The man was taken to a local hospital, but he died. He was 52.

Found the second victim about a mile north in the 8200 block of North Lindbergh Boulevard. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to their chest. That person was brought to a hospital, but their condition has not been disclosed.

Police claim the two were involved in an argument at the hotel, which led to the shooting.