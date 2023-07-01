ST. LOUIS – Authorities arrested a naked, axe-wielding suspect overnight in St. Louis while responding to a disturbance.

The suspect, a 28-year-old man, was arrested around 1 a.m. Saturday. Investigators say the arrest stemmed from a domestic dispute in the Near North Riverfront neighborhood near O’Fallon and Lewis streets.

Police say the suspect got angered and experienced paranoid delusions before he grabbed an axe and started attacking the victim, also a 28-year-old man.

The victim fought with the suspect for control of the axe, but ultimately lost consciousness. Later on, the victim woke up and spoke to a witness, who said the suspect ran away after being challenged.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police arrested the suspect nearby in the 700 block of North Tucker Street. The victim suffered lacerations to his head, hand and body. He has since been treated for injuries at a hospital.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation and seized the axe from the suspect. Criminal charges have not yet been announced in this case.