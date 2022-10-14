ST. LOUIS – Police arrested a man after receiving complaints from citizens and businesses about wire theft, an issue leading to many internet outages in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

Prosecutors have charged Sherman Ragland, 47, with property damage and stealing in connection with the investigation.

Ragland was arrested on Sept. 29, per Missouri court records. Between August and September, wire theft and Ragland’s alleged actions led to numerous internet and other service outages in Central West End.

“This success is a great example of what can be achieved when the community and police work together to fight and solve crime in our neighborhoods,” said the St. Louis Police Department in a statement.

Ragland is jailed in St. Louis without bond. His next court hearing in the case is scheduled for Nov. 22.