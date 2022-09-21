CREVE COEUR, Mo. – Police asked the public to contact them with any information regarding a bizarre shooting that unfolded early Tuesday morning, leaving one man shot and two suspects at large.

The incident began with a car tailing a driver in Maryland heights and ending with the driver wounded in Creve Coeur.

Creve Coeur police arrived on the scene around 4:40 a.m. Tuesday of a shooting on Olive Boulevard.

Police said the victim that has not been identified was traveling near Dorsett and McKelvey road in Maryland Heights, when suddenly he came across two parked cars in the middle of the road.

As the victim, drove around them, he noticed one of the cars was following them onto Interstate 270. When they got off at the Olive Boulevard exit in Creve Coeur, the driver of the other vehicle drove up and shot at the victim multiple times, wounding him.

The victim sped away and drove himself to a nearby hospital, where he was treated and released.

“Guess if you’re scared, you don’t know what to do in that situation,” said Carl Miller, Maryland Heights resident. “It’s shocking.”

Another resident shared their thoughts about the incident.

“We have to be so careful, sounds like this guy was just driving, minding his own business,” said Nancy Giannasi, St. Louis resident.

Police are looking for two suspects who drove away from the scene eastbound in a green Kia Soul. It’s unclear if the car was stolen and if they were trying to steal the victims’ vehicle.

“We’re certainly aware of that trend, and it’s always a possibility, but we don’t have anything that’s telling us that’s the situation,” said Lt. Jonathan McIntosh for the Creve Coeur Police Department.

McIntosh warned drivers to be aware of their surroundings at all time.

“No matter what the day or time, that you’re alert of your surroundings. You’re aware of your location in case you need to call for help,” McIntosh said. “Listen to your instincts.”

There are no leads yet from the police. The investigation is ongoing. Police said those responsible for the shooting will face charges of assault in the first degree.

If anyone has information about the crime or people involved, please call the Creve Coeur Police Department at 314-737-4600, or St. Louis CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).