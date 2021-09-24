Police ask for help identifying 2 suspects in Monday morning murder

ST. LOUIS – Police are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects in the murder of Demetrise Thomas, 27, who was shot and killed Monday.

Thomas was shot in the stomach just before 1:00 a.m. in the 500 block of North 20th Street. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason Maxwell was at the scene.

9/20/2021 12:53:00AM

20th / St. Charles

SHOOTING

Male victim shot. Not conscious, but breathing. pic.twitter.com/1fvStI9K7M — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) September 20, 2021

A man and a woman are seen in surveillance video from the scene at the time of the incident.

Police said a man in his late teens to early twenties is seen firing shots during the incident. He has a small frame, thin build, a light to medium complexion, with a low afro-natural hairstyle. He was wearing a plain white t-shirt with shorts that were light blue on the right leg and yellow on the left leg. He was also wearing white low top athletic shoes and possibly had a grey or brown backpack. He was “armed with a dark-framed pistol.”

Police said the woman looked to be in her late teens to early twenties with a small frame, heavy build, a light to medium complexion with shoulder-length straight hair. She was wearing a light-green hooded sweatshirt with matching pants and black slip-on shoes (similar to Crocs). She had a black crossbody purse with her as well. Her face is partially concealed in the video with a light-blue medical mask.

At about 8:40 p.m. Monday night at the same location Cedric Owens, 34, was shot and killed. Police said they do “not believe there are any concrete connections” to that murder.