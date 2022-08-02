ST. LOUIS – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying and locating a robbery suspect.

Police said three people were robbed on Wednesday, July 27 at 12:15 a.m. in the 10 block of South Euclid. The three victims reported this incident to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Central Patrol Division. They told police “they were walking south on Euclid when they observed a [black] Kia Soul drive past.” Then the Kia came back. The driver exited the car and pointed a gun at the three victims and demanded their property. The suspect took items out of one of the victim’s pockets and then fled in the Kia.

The suspect was wearing a red mask, a white t-shirt, and shorts.

