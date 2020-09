ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department needs help identifying a man pulled from River Des Peres on Friday, July 17.

Police said the man is white, 225 pounds, 5 feet 9 inches and his age is unknown. They said the man had a “birth defect and only had one kidney (not surgically removed).”

If anyone has further information, they are asked to contact the Homicide Division 314-444-5371