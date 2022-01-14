Police ask for help identifying serial armed robbery suspect in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted for armed robberies.

The suspect is in his late teens or early 20s. Investigators spoke to victims in at least five armed robberies last month. Those victims all gave a similar description of him. Police said he was carrying an assault-style rifle and was riding in a blue Toyota Camry. The car has black wheels.

Anyone with a tip who wants to remain anonymous and is interested in a reward is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477). Citizens can also contact a 6th District Detective at 314-444-0001. Be advised, CrimeStoppers rewards are not provided for tips given directly to police and/or detectives.