Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in McDonald’s murder

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The Hazelwood Police Department is asking for the public to help them identify a suspect in the killing of a man at a McDonald’s on Lindbergh Saturday just after midnight.

Police said they found 29-year-old Todd K. Johnson with gunshot wounds. They then took him to the hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The police said the McDonald’s is located at 7300 North Lindbergh Blvd. The suspect was driving a red Volkswagen Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Hazelwood Police Department at 314-838-5000, extension 1.

