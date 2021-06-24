Police ask for public’s help identifying suspect in St. Louis Hills auto robbery

ST. LOUIS – Detectives from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in an automobile robbery that happened on June 9 in the St. Louis Hills neighborhood.

Police said the robbery happened in the 6300 block of Sutherland Avenue on Wednesday, June 9 at 7:20 a.m.

A 64-year-old woman was walking to her car “with her keys in her hand” when a male suspect approached her and demanded her keys. The woman refused, and “the suspect attempted to gram them out of her hand. A struggle ensued, at which time the suspect took the keys.” The suspect then pushed the woman to the ground and fled from the scene in the woman’s 2011 Chevrolet Malibu.

The woman refused medical attention. Police said she had a scrape and a bruise on her elbow.

Police describe the suspect as a 5’9″ young man, who weighs about 150 pounds. At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

The investigation is ongoing.