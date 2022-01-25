Police ask for tips in the suspicious death of a missing Hillsdale man

HILLSDALE, Mo. – St. Louis County Police have identified the human remains found in the 1800 block of Cherry Avenue on January 13, 2022. Jarius McGee, 22, was last seen in September at his home on Jesse Jackson Avenue in Hillsdale. Investigators believe his death is suspicious.

His mother told FOX 2 in December that he didn’t have the usual things he would carry like his wallet or headphones when he left home. He just disappeared without leaving a clue where he was going. Police have requested McGee’s phone records to help with the investigation.

Detectives are asking the public to help with the investigation into this death. If you have any information call St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477.