Police asking public to line funeral procession for fallen detective

ST. LOUIS – The funeral procession for fallen St. Louis County detective Antonio Valentine will travel on several major area interstates tomorrow. Police are asking the public to line the 30-mile route to show their support.

The funeral starts at 9 a.m. at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End. Valentine, an Iraq Army Veteran, will receive a military burial at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery following the funeral.

Valentine was driving an unmarked police vehicle on Wednesday, December 1 when a black sedan traveling at a high rate of speed crashed into it near Crete Drive and Chambers Road in Bellefontaine Neighbors. Moments before the crash, Drug Unit Detectives attempted to stop the sedan for an investigation.

Here is the route for the procession:

Cathedral Basilica to Kingshighway

Kingshighway to WB I-64

WB I-64 to SB I-270

SB 1-270/I-255 to Telegraph Road

Telegraph Road to Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery

Visitation for Detective Valentine is scheduled for Thursday at Austin Layne Mortuary. Members of the police department, other law enforcement, and the community can attend from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Valentine joined the police force in 2007 and was most recently assigned to the Bureau of Drug Enforcement. He was also an Army veteran who served in Iraq. Valentine, 42, was a 14-year veteran of the St. Louis County Police Department.

Valentine leaves behind four children ranging in age from 10 to 22.