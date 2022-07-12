ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A 29-year-old Wellston woman has been charged after a baby went into cardiac arrest from ingesting fentanyl last month.

Police said Ciera Campbell, of the 6200 block of Ella Avenue, left fentanyl accessible to a 10-month-old and 8-year-old child on June 2. The 10-month-old reportedly ingested the drug and went into cardiac arrest.

No further information was released about the baby’s condition.

Campbell was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of possession of a controlled substance. Her next court hearing is scheduled for August 3.