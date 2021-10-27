Police believe one man responsible for recent robberies at Arch grounds, Laclede’s Landing

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department suspect one individual is responsible for a recent spate of armed robberies in the downtown area.

According to Evita Caldwell, a police spokeswoman, the robbery took place Oct. 13 on the grounds of the Gateway Arch around 7:40 p.m. A couple reported they were walking on the grounds when a man approached with a gun and demanded money. The armed suspect struck one of the victims with his gun. That victim handed over his wallet and the suspect fled.

The following day, a robbery and assault were reported at the intersection of Laclede’s Landing and Lumiere Place boulevards.

Caldwell said the victim, a 23-year-old man, was found with several stab wounds and lacerations on his upper body and arms. The victim reported he was waiting for a ride when a man walked up to him and displayed a firearm. The suspect demanded the victim follow him to a separate location and the victim complied.

When they arrived at the second location, police said the victim offered the suspect money and property but the suspect declined. Instead, the suspect told the victim to retrieve some of the suspect’s own property from behind some bushes. The victim refused and attempted to wrestle the gun away from the suspect. During the struggle, the suspect took a sharp object and stabbed the victim.

The victim managed to escape and contact police, Caldwell said.

On Oct. 20, St. Louis police responded to a reported robbery at the Smoothie King in the 1200 block of Pine Street around 1:35 p.m. Employees at the store told officers that a man walked into the business, pointed a gun at a worker, and said he was robbing them. The employees gave the suspect money and he ran out of the store.

The most recent robbery happened just after 10:15 p.m. on Oct. 26, at the Crown Food Mart in the 300 block of S. Jefferson Avenue. The suspect walked into the store, pulled out a handgun, and demanded money. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the store after firing a shot. No one was injured in the robbery.

Police have not released any images of the suspect. The only consistent description is that the suspect is a Black man in his 40s or 50s.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact police directly at 314-444-2500 or call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.