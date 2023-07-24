ST. ANN, Mo. – FOX 2 has received exclusive access to police body camera video from a family murder scene on July 4. The crime shook the entire community and police department.

The video may be hard for some to watch, as it shows what happened when police arrived and discovered a mother, her boyfriend, and two children dead.

The “shots fired” call came in at 8:30 p.m. on July 4 at a home on Jane Avenue. Police initially hoped it was fireworks and would be a false alarm. Those hopes were short-lived, as police received another call indicating that a man had shot his family.

The first officer arrived on scene to find a neighbor holding a child who had been shot in the hand.

At this point, police were unsure if they had a barricaded suspect, which would result in a standoff with police. Another officer arrived and discovered a woman dead in the garage. That officer called for backup.

Police learned there were still children in the house.

St. Ann Police Chief Aaron Jimenez made the decision to enter the house. Police found a 14-year-old and 5-year-old shot, as well as an adult man.

Four people died that day.

Jimenez said it started with an argument between Coleman McIlvain and his girlfriend, Sychelle Schaumberg. McIlvain shot Schaumberg and then shot 9-year-old Akuri Schaumberg in the hand. Akuri ran to a neighbor for help.

McIlvain then went into the house and shot and killed 14-year-old Kyriend Stevenson and 5-year-old Ushara Schaumberg, before turning the gun on himself.

Chief Jimenez said it was one of the most horrific scenes his officers have ever witnessed. Those officers are getting mental health support as they deal with the aftermath. They point to the surviving 9-year-old, who will have to live with her family being gone.

Sychelle Schaumberg and her children were buried last Saturday in outstate Missouri.

Meanwhile, relatives have organized a GoFundMe on Akuri’s behalf.