Police: Body pulled from Missouri River at Sugar Creek

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second time in as many months, a body has been pulled from the Missouri River in a small western Missouri city.

The Kansas City Star reports that Sugar Creek police, firefighters and the Missouri State Highway Patrol responded late Sunday afternoon to La Benite Park after someone reported spotting the body.

Officials recovered the body of a man, but have not released his identity. Police also said they don’t yet know how the man died.

Sugar Creek Sgt. Tom Butkovich says police have no reason to think the incident is connected to one last month when another body was found in the river at the same park.