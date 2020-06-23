Breaking News
Map of St. Louis area COVID-19 cases – MO: 961 deaths/ 18,143 cases IL: 6,671 deaths/ 137,224 cases.
Watch Now
Live video of FOX 2 News

One dead, 2 injured in shooting at Applebee’s in St. John

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. JOHN, MO – Numerous police vehicles are on the scene of a fatal shooting at the Applebee’s located in St. John Missouri in the 9000 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

The call for police went out around 9:30 p.m.

Police tell Fox 2 that one person died in the shooting and 2 others were injured. The Chief of Police for St. John, Robert Connell says the shooter walked into the Applebee’s and shot 3 women.

Crime tape has been put around the Applebee’s as police officers and evidence technicians talk to patrons at the restaurant and gather evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News