One dead, 2 injured in shooting at Applebee’s in St. John

ST. JOHN, MO – Numerous police vehicles are on the scene of a fatal shooting at the Applebee’s located in St. John Missouri in the 9000 block of St. Charles Rock Road.

The call for police went out around 9:30 p.m.

Police tell Fox 2 that one person died in the shooting and 2 others were injured. The Chief of Police for St. John, Robert Connell says the shooter walked into the Applebee’s and shot 3 women.

Crime tape has been put around the Applebee’s as police officers and evidence technicians talk to patrons at the restaurant and gather evidence.

An investigation is ongoing.