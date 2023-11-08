ST. LOUIS — There is a large police presence at Ranken Technical College in the 4400 block of Finney in St. Louis. Officers were called to the campus for a report of shots fired.

Police say that they are not classifying the incident as a shooting. They have also not found a victim.

A student tells FOX 2 reporter Kelley Hoskins that someone outside the school fired shots. Then someone in the school fired back. No one was injured.

Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is above the area. Police have blocked off streets and workers wearing hard hats and others can be seen standing outside one building. There are dozens of St. Louis City police and campus security vehicles parked in front of buildings.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted here as it comes into the FOX 2 newsroom. Refresh this post for the latest update.