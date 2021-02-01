Police: Carjackers throw baby at mother

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police are looking to track down a trio of carjackers who added a particularly cruel twist to their crime.

According to a police spokesperson, the carjacking occurred Sunday at 3 a.m. at the intersection of Union Boulevard and Minerva Avenue.

A 22-year-old woman told police she was approached by armed suspects who demanded she and her passengers get out of the vehicle. After exiting the car, the woman told the suspects her 1-year-old son was still in the vehicle and she begged for her son to be removed.

One of the suspects grabbed the toddler by the coat and threw the child at his mother. Fortunately, the child was not hurt.