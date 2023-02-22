ST. LOUIS — A police chase ended in a crash on I-70 near Downtown St. Louis. The crash closed eastbound lanes of the highway and there is a traffic backup in the area.

A vehicle wanted in connection to a robbery was spotted at around 1:20 p.m. near Lucas and Hunt Road and Nemnich Road. The driver refused to stop after officers attempted to pull the vehicle over.

Police chased the vehicle on I-70 until it crashed near the Salisbury exit. Police say that there are no injuries to report. A man and a woman are in custody.