ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Officers chased a vehicle eastbound over the Poplar Street Bridge from St. Louis Tuesday morning. The pursuit ended on I-64 just past the exit to East St. Louis.

The truck was being chased by undercover officers. Two of the vehicle’s tires are disabled, one of them is completely missing.

The suspect is now in police custody. It is not clear why officers were chasing the truck. It may have been a stolen vehicle.