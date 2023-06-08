ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Six people including two Bridgeton police officers are recovering Thursday morning after a police pursuit ends in a multi-vehicle crash.

Authorities told FOX 2 that the crash started with Bridgeton police pulling over a possible stolen truck at the Walmart on St. Charles Rock Road around 9:45 a.m. A description of the vehicle was given and the two responding officers spotted it on the St. Charles Rock and Fee Fee Roads.

The officers pulled the truck over, but then it suddenly rammed two police cruisers and sped off. One officer shot at the suspect but missed. That’s when the chase began.

Investigators said that the truck was then involved in the crash with the two other cars there at Whitehall Manor Drive and North Lindbergh Boulevard. Police told FOX 2 that four people from the two cars that were involved in the crash with the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two Bridgeton police officers also went to the hospital where they were treated and released for minor injuries. The suspect was taken into custody.

We’re told the case will be presented to the St. Louis County prosecuting attorney’s office for potential charges against that suspect. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.