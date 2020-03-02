Police chase in Sedalia ends with death of man not involved in pursuit

SEDALIA, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol says a police chase ended with the death of a man who was not involved in the pursuit.

The patrol says law enforcement officers began chasing a stolen truck in Henry County Sunday night. The pursuit went into Pettis County and eventually headed into Sedalia.

The patrol says the driver ran a red light and hit a truck, which was pushed into a Pettis County deputy’s car.

The driver of the second truck, 27-year-old Zachary Hancock Bottom, of Sedalia was ejected and was pronounced dead at a Sedalia hospital.

The driver of the stolen truck suffered moderate injuries. The deputy whose car was hit was not injured.