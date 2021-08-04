Police chase starts in O’Fallon, ends near Lambert Airport Wednesday night

ST. LOUIS – A shooting led police on a chase from O’Fallon to north St. Louis County near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport Wednesday night.
There were at least two scenes where police were seen investigating.
Lanes of I-70 eastbound under Fee Fee Road near Lindbergh were closed while police investigated.
There was also another scene off Natural Bridge Road inside Super Park, near St. Louis Lambert International Airport.
Authorities from Airport Police, Missouri State Highway Patrol, St. Louis County, O’Fallon, St. Ann Police Departments were on the scene.
A police helicopter was above the scenes with its spotlight, it’s unclear if anyone was taken into custody.