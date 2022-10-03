ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
The person driving the ambulance got out in the 7600 block of Broadway Street. Once out, he was tazed just after 10 a.m.
FOX 2’s Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter followed the ambulance. It estimated the ambulance was going about 100mph at one point.
FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.