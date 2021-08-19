Police chase stolen SUV on I-70 from Wentzville to the Metro East

Missouri
Posted: / Updated:

(File/Getty)

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A license plate reader found a stolen Stolen Chevy Tahoe traveling from the Kansas City area traveling through Wentzville. The vehicle sped off when officers tried to stop it.

O’Fallon Police started to chase the vehicle and other police departments eventually joined the pursuit. Police say the vehicle swerved at St. Ann officers at Cypress Road, purposely trying to hit them.

The police chase went over the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge and into the Troy area. The pursuit ended near the intersections of Bouse and Riggin Roads. There are no injuries reported in the chase.



Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News