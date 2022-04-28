ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A police chase reaching speeds well over 100 mph on I-70 ended in St. Louis County Thursday afternoon. The chase started in St. Charles County after crash and went over the Blanchette Bridge. The suspects are wanted for the initial crash.

The driver went on the shoulder of the interstate to avoid slower traffic. Police used stop sticks to try to disable the vehicle’s tires.

The chase was terminated at around I-70 and 170. Officers took a suspect into custody at the QuikTrip on St. Charles Rock Road. A man and a woman are in custody.

There is a massive police presence at the gas station. Traffic is backed up in the area.

