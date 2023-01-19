ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Police are looking for a child who went missing from her north St. Louis County home nearly one week ago.

Akiyah Jefferson, 12, was last seen by family on January 12, 2023.

The St. Louis County Police Department says Jefferson left her home that evening at an undisclosed time in an unknown direction. She has not been in contact with friends or family since her disappearance.

Jefferson is described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 140 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a blue Nike hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white Vans shoes.

Anyone with information should immediately contact Detective Tom Taylor at (314) 615-5391 or the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210.