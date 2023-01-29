ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives have been summoned to a south St. Louis neighborhood after a shooting involving a young child.

According to a spokesperson for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 8:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of LaSalle Lane, located in the Peabody-Darst-Webbe neighborhood.

Police claim the child suffered a gunshot wound to their temple and was taken to a hospital.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

